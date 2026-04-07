IRGC claims strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning against the United States and its allies, Report informs via Iranian media.

"We will destroy the infrastructure of the United States and its partners to ensure that the US and its allies will be deprived of oil and gas in the region for many years," the IRGC statement said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also announced massive drone strikes on a number of targets in the Middle East in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical industry and other infrastructure.

According to the Iranian side, strikes were carried out on an energy facility and fuel depot of the petrochemical industry near Dimona in Israel, the US Navy Repair and Maintenance Center at Jebel Ali port (UAE), as well as on radar systems and US military personnel accommodation facilities at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

In turn, Al Jazeera reported that the IRGC used missiles and drones to strike petrochemical facilities in the Jubail region of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Iranian side, the attacks were in response to previous Israeli strikes on the petrochemical complex in Shiraz.

The IRGC stated that targets also included facilities associated with American companies, including Sadra, ExxonMobil, and Dark Chemical.

In addition, according to the corps, strikes were carried out on the petrochemical complex in Al-Khuwayma, belonging to the American company Shourdan Phillips.

Iranian authorities had previously warned that in the event of attacks on the country's energy and infrastructure system, retaliatory strikes would follow against similar facilities in the region.