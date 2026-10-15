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    Tokayev hails launch of Trans-Caspian communication line as an important milestone

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:36
    Tokayev hails launch of Trans-Caspian communication line as an important milestone

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking an important milestone by jointly launching the Trans-Caspian fibre-optic communication line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea.

    According to Report, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the remarks at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    "Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking an important milestone by jointly launching the Trans-Caspian fibre-optic communication line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea," he said.

    According to Tokayev, information security is vital to any strategic project, especially when several countries are involved in its implementation. In this regard, he emphasized the importance of joint infrastructure initiatives for developing regional cooperation. The President of Kazakhstan noted that the Digital Silk Way project would enable faster and more secure data transmission across Eurasia, strengthen Asia"s digital capacity and open up new opportunities for cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Tokayev: "Transxəzər rabitə xəttinin istifadəyə verilməsi mühüm mərhələdir"
    Токаев назвал важным этапом запуск Транскаспийской линии связи
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