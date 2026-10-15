Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Budget revenues in Azerbaijan from state property privatization up 10.7%

    Finance
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:28
    Budget revenues in Azerbaijan from state property privatization up 10.7%

    Azerbaijan's state budget received 122 million manats ($71.76 million) from the privatization of state property in January-September 2026, marking a 10.7% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs citing the State Service for Property Issues.

    Over the nine-month period, the agency conducted 46 auctions, privatizing share packages in seven joint-stock companies, two small state enterprises, one unfinished construction facility, and 804 vehicles.

    During the reporting period, the service concluded 3,519 new lease agreements-including 444 for non-residential premises and 3,075 for land plots - representing a 24.5% increase year-on-year.

    Budget revenues from the lease of state property reached 43.3 million manats ($25.47 million), up 25.5% over the year.

    In total, budget revenues from both the privatization and lease of state property amounted to 165.3 million manats ($97.24 million) in January-September 2026, an increase of 14.2% compared to the corresponding period of last year.

    Azerbaijan's State Service for Property Issues Revenues from privatization
    Azərbaycanda özəlləşdirmədən büdcəyə daxilolmalar 11 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Поступления в бюджет Азербайджана от приватизации госимущества выросли на 10,7%
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    16:28
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of Qatar
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed