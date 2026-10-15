Budget revenues in Azerbaijan from state property privatization up 10.7%

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Azerbaijan's state budget received 122 million manats ($71.76 million) from the privatization of state property in January-September 2026, marking a 10.7% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs citing the State Service for Property Issues.

Over the nine-month period, the agency conducted 46 auctions, privatizing share packages in seven joint-stock companies, two small state enterprises, one unfinished construction facility, and 804 vehicles.

During the reporting period, the service concluded 3,519 new lease agreements-including 444 for non-residential premises and 3,075 for land plots - representing a 24.5% increase year-on-year.

Budget revenues from the lease of state property reached 43.3 million manats ($25.47 million), up 25.5% over the year.

In total, budget revenues from both the privatization and lease of state property amounted to 165.3 million manats ($97.24 million) in January-September 2026, an increase of 14.2% compared to the corresponding period of last year.