Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss trilateral cooperation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterparts from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

"Following the instructions of our leaders, I was glad to host a trilateral meeting with dear colleagues and brothers, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on the sidelines of the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the brotherly ties and strategic cooperation between our countries, building on our shared history, mutual trust and common regional interests.

We discussed advancing the trilateral cooperation format, expanding transport and transit connectivity, enhancing energy and trade cooperation, and unlocking the full potential of regional and interregional transport corridors.

Emphasized the importance of sustained political dialogue, closer coordination and joint efforts to promote regional connectivity, economic development and stability," Bayramov said in a post on X.