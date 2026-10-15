Pashinyan sets target to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by 2031
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- 15 October, 2026
- 12:25
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated the possibility of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031, Report informs citing Armenian media.
"I consider the signing and ratification of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan to be our most important agenda. I personally have set a task for myself, a specific timeline - to resolve the issue before 2031. Naturally, this is also a task for the government and our political team as a whole, but I, as prime minister, also consider it very important from the perspective of my personal agenda," Pashinyan said during a cabinet meeting.
Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla sülh sazişinin 2031-ci ilədək həllinə nail olmağı qarşıma məqsəd qoymuşam
Пашинян заявил о возможности подписания соглашения о мире с Азербайджаном до 2031 года
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