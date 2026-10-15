Pashinyan sets target to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by 2031

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated the possibility of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031, Report informs citing Armenian media.

"I consider the signing and ratification of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan to be our most important agenda. I personally have set a task for myself, a specific timeline - to resolve the issue before 2031. Naturally, this is also a task for the government and our political team as a whole, but I, as prime minister, also consider it very important from the perspective of my personal agenda," Pashinyan said during a cabinet meeting.