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    Pashinyan sets target to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by 2031

    Region
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:25
    Pashinyan sets target to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by 2031

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated the possibility of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031, Report informs citing Armenian media.

    "I consider the signing and ratification of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan to be our most important agenda. I personally have set a task for myself, a specific timeline - to resolve the issue before 2031. Naturally, this is also a task for the government and our political team as a whole, but I, as prime minister, also consider it very important from the perspective of my personal agenda," Pashinyan said during a cabinet meeting.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla sülh sazişinin 2031-ci ilədək həllinə nail olmağı qarşıma məqsəd qoymuşam
    Пашинян заявил о возможности подписания соглашения о мире с Азербайджаном до 2031 года
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