Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Tokayev: Azerbaijan working to transform CICA into full-fledged international organization

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:33
    Tokayev: Azerbaijan working to transform CICA into full-fledged international organization

    Azerbaijan is working to transform the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization during its chairmanship.

    According to Report, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the remarks at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

    "At the 6th CICA Summit, held in Astana in 2022, the participating states agreed to transform the Conference into a full-fledged international organization. Today, Azerbaijan is pursuing this task with great dignity during its chairmanship. We look forward to the adoption of the CICA Charter, which will serve as our guiding document," he said.

    Tokayev noted that more than 117 million people remain forcibly displaced, while 266 million face food insecurity.

    According to him, these trends have undermined the results of years of joint political efforts aimed at achieving global stability and security.

    "It is clear that Asia needs stronger institutions. The time for declarations of good intentions is coming to an end," the Kazakh president stressed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Tokayev: Azərbaycan AQEM-i tamhüquqlu beynəlxalq təşkilata çevirmək vəzifəsini həyata keçirir
    Токаев: Азербайджан реализует задачу по преобразованию СВМДА в полноценную международную организацию
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