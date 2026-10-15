Azerbaijan establishes digital connectivity information system

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of the Digital Connectivity information system and the regulation of related matters.

According to Report, the decree also approves the regulation on the information system.

The Digital Connectivity information system is intended to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and transparency of regulation and oversight in the fields of information and communication technologies and communications, including telecommunications and postal services. The system will also ensure interaction with state bodies, organizations, and individuals and legal entities, as well as provide access to services and information stored within the system.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has been designated as the owner of the system, while its subordinate Information and Communication Technologies Agency will act as the operator.