Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship extended for two more years

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:34
    Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship extended for two more years

    Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been extended for another two years.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the member states for their support during the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

    "I thank the member states for supporting the proposal to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for another two years," the president said.

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan's chairmanship
    Azərbaycanın AQEM-də sədrliyi daha iki il uzadılıb
    Председательство Азербайджана в СВМДА продлено еще на два года
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