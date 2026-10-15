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Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been extended for another two years.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the member states for their support during the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

"I thank the member states for supporting the proposal to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for another two years," the president said.