Explosions rock Iran's Kharg Island
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 15:21
Several strikes hit Iran's Kharg Island, with explosions heard, Report informs via Sky News.
The island is noted to be a key oil export hub for Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran carried out missile strikes on the territory of Israel. In addition, Iranian forces attacked US military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Amid the situation in the Middle East, a number of countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks.
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