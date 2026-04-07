Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Explosions rock Iran's Kharg Island

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 15:21
    Explosions rock Iran's Kharg Island

    Several strikes hit Iran's Kharg Island, with explosions heard, Report informs via Sky News.

    The island is noted to be a key oil export hub for Iran.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran carried out missile strikes on the territory of Israel. In addition, Iranian forces attacked US military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Amid the situation in the Middle East, a number of countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Kharg Island
    ABŞ İranın Xarq adasındakı hərbi obyektlərə hücum edib - YENİLƏNİB
    США атаковали военные объекты на иранском острове Харк - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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