A container vessel came under attack south of Iran's Kish Island, Report informs, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The ship was struck by an unidentified projectile, causing damage. The crew's safety was secured, and all members were accounted for.

No environmental impact has been reported.

UKMTO also stated that between February 28 and April 7, a total of 27 incidents affecting vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and adjacent areas were recorded.