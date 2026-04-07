Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Container ship attacked south of Iran's Kish Island

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 15:02
    Container ship attacked south of Iran's Kish Island

    A container vessel came under attack south of Iran's Kish Island, Report informs, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

    The ship was struck by an unidentified projectile, causing damage. The crew's safety was secured, and all members were accounted for.

    No environmental impact has been reported.

    UKMTO also stated that between February 28 and April 7, a total of 27 incidents affecting vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and adjacent areas were recorded.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Strait of Hormuz
    İranın Kiş adasının cənubunda konteyner gəmisi hücuma məruz qalıb
    UKMTO: К югу от иранского острова Киш атакован контейнеровоз

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