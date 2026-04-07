Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan joins document on CIS Executive Committee with reservation

    Foreign policy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 17:15
    Azerbaijan joins document on CIS Executive Committee with reservation

    The Protocol on Amendments to the Regulation on the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has been approved with a special reservation taken into account.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

    Under the reservation, the document is approved with the exception of the Secretary General's authority to coordinate the work of the CIS sectoral cooperation bodies in matters of political cooperation and mutual interaction with states and other international intergovernmental organizations.

    The document was signed on October 13, 2023, in the city of Bishkek.

    CIS Executive Committee Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycan MDB-nin İcraiyyə Komitəsi ilə bağlı sənədə qeyd-şərtlə qoşulub
    Азербайджан утвердил протокол об изменениях в Положение об Исполкоме СНГ

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