Serhiy Nahorniak: Azerbaijani oil supplies to Europe are important for Ukraine

For Ukraine, it is important that a significant portion of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan oil reaches the European market, Serhiy Nahorniak, a member of the ruling Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told Report's Eastern European bureau.

According to Nahorniak, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are close partners of Ukraine, providing support particularly in the energy sector. "Therefore, we will continue to support both Kazakh and Azerbaijani oil producers," he said.

The MP also recalled that a network of gas stations operated by the Azerbaijani company SOCAR is already active in Ukraine, serving many Ukrainians.

"I hope this will not be the last network to appear in Ukraine. We are open to cooperation and sincerely grateful to Azerbaijan for its support in the energy sector," Nahorniak emphasized.

He added that the energy market situation in Ukraine and Europe remains challenging.

"After the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices rose sharply in both Europe and Ukraine. Today, Ukraine imports about 90% of its fuel - both diesel and gasoline - and must respond to global developments," the MP said.