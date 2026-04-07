Qatar warns of regional 'spiral' as diplomatic window closes

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, warned today that the window for a diplomatic resolution is rapidly closing, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

"We are close to the point where the situation in the region could spiral out of control."

He emphasised that the prolonged nature of the hostilities serves no state's long-term interest. "There are no winners if this war continues," he said.

The spokesperson also addressed the recent targeting of critical resources and infrastructure, asserting that "attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure by any party should not be accepted."

Al-Ansari addressed the rising friction surrounding regional maritime corridors, specifically the world's most important oil transit point.

"Hormuz is a natural strait, not a canal, and all countries in the region have the right to use it freely," al-Ansari said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.