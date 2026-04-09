Numan Kurtulmuş: Türkiye welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia rapprochement

The development of a trilateral dialogue at the inter-parliamentary level between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia is not ruled out, stated the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş, while speaking about the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Report informs.

According to him, other states in the Caucasus region can also be involved in the trilateral dialogue format at the political and inter-parliamentary level.

Kurtulmuş, who considers the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia a sensitive issue, stated:

"Ankara has, from the beginning, considered it possible to create an environment of cooperation among all states in the region. In this regard, the main difficulty was related to the occupation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. The liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation has created a new balance of power in the South Caucasus. Türkiye considers the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, especially the recent steps, very positive and important. We hope that a long-term peace environment will soon be established in the South Caucasus."