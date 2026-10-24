Türkiye detains 22 suspects in Bursa and Istanbul drug operation
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- 24 October, 2026
- 21:08
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An operation targeting drug trafficking has been carried out in the Turkish cities of Bursa and Istanbul.
Report informs, citing Haber Global, that officers from the counter-narcotics and intelligence departments conducted the operation on October 20.
A total of 22 suspects were detained, with 17 subsequently remanded in custody by a judge.
Investigators seized 11 kilograms and 601 grams of raw material for the synthetic cannabinoid known as bonzai, 1 kilogram and 595 grams of cocaine, an illegal firearm, 18 rounds of ammunition and a rifle.
They also confiscated 583,800 Turkish lira ($11,745.58) suspected of being proceeds from illegal drug sales.
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