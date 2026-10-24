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    Türkiye detains 22 suspects in Bursa and Istanbul drug operation

    Region
    • 24 October, 2026
    • 21:08
    Türkiye detains 22 suspects in Bursa and Istanbul drug operation

    An operation targeting drug trafficking has been carried out in the Turkish cities of Bursa and Istanbul.

    Report informs, citing Haber Global, that officers from the counter-narcotics and intelligence departments conducted the operation on October 20.

    A total of 22 suspects were detained, with 17 subsequently remanded in custody by a judge.

    Investigators seized 11 kilograms and 601 grams of raw material for the synthetic cannabinoid known as bonzai, 1 kilogram and 595 grams of cocaine, an illegal firearm, 18 rounds of ammunition and a rifle.

    They also confiscated 583,800 Turkish lira ($11,745.58) suspected of being proceeds from illegal drug sales.

    Drug trafficking Türkiye
    Türkiyədə narkotik vasitələrin dövriyyəsinə qarşı əməliyyatlarda 17 nəfər həbs edilib
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