Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Hakan Fidan: Two weeks may not suffice for US-Iran peace

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 20:50
    Hakan Fidan: Two weeks may not suffice for US-Iran peace

    Türkiye welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between the US and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al Shaibani, Report informs via Trt Haber.

    He stated that sound reasoning should currently prevail, and the parties need to be constructive on this matter.

    Fidan also added that the two-week temporary ceasefire between Washington and Iran may not be sufficient: "If both sides agree, the period can be extended."

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Hakan Fidan Asaad al-Shaibani Türkiye Iran
    Hakan Fidan: ABŞ və İran arasında sülhə nail olmaq üçün iki həftə kifayət etməyə bilər
    Фидан: Двух недель может быть недостаточно для достижения мира между США и Ираном

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