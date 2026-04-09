Hakan Fidan: Two weeks may not suffice for US-Iran peace

Türkiye welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between the US and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al Shaibani, Report informs via Trt Haber.

He stated that sound reasoning should currently prevail, and the parties need to be constructive on this matter.

Fidan also added that the two-week temporary ceasefire between Washington and Iran may not be sufficient: "If both sides agree, the period can be extended."