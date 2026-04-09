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    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 21:07
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

    Inga Ruginienė, Prime Minister of Lithuania, visited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum in Baku on April 9, Report informs.

    It was noted that thanks to the tireless efforts of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijan's ancient art of carpet weaving was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.

    The Lithuanian PM familiarized herself with the unique collection exhibited in the Museum, demonstrating Azerbaijan's carpet weaving techniques.

    The unique samples of pilled carpets representing Azerbaijan's seven main carpet weaving schools, including Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh and Tabriz, are also showcased in the Museum.

    PM Ruginienė also viewed the carpet weaving process at the museum.

    Subsequently, the Lithuanian premier was informed about the Azerbaijani national clothing, including kelaghayi - a traditional Azerbaijani women's silk headwear.

    Additionally, the Lithuanian official viewed the "Victory" carpet displayed here, dedicated to the Azerbaijani landmark victory claimed during the 44-day Patriotic War.

    The Lithuanian PM then signed the museum's guestbook.

    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum
    Lithuanian PM Inga Ruginienė tours Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

    Inga Ruginiene Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Lithuania
    Photo
    Litvanın Baş naziri Milli Xalça Muzeyini ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Премьер-министр Литвы посетила Национальный музей ковра

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