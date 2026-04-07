Erdogan condemns Istanbul shooting incident
Region
- 07 April, 2026
- 17:55
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the armed incident in Istanbul, Report informs.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ROKETSAN production facilities in Ankara, Erdogan said that Türkiye would continue its fight against all forms of terrorism with determination. He stressed that provocations would not be allowed to undermine the country's security environment.
On April 7, a shooting took place outside Israel's Consulate General in Istanbul. One suspect was killed, while two others were apprehended in injured condition. Additionally, two police officers sustained injuries during the incident.
Latest News
19:25
Vance confident Orbán will retain power after electionOther countries
19:07
Photo
Economic Council and Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Investment Holding convene for joint meetingFinance
18:54
Viktor Orbán says Hungary ready to host US-Russia summitOther countries
18:42
Ukraine, Finland discuss security challenges, regional cooperationOther countries
18:33
Minister: Serbia could be ready to build a nuclear power plant by 2032Other countries
18:21
Azerbaijan to purchase 100 units of automotive equipment from Belarus for Ministry of EcologyBusiness
18:01
Serhiy Nahorniak: Azerbaijani oil supplies to Europe are important for UkraineOther countries
17:55
Erdogan condemns Istanbul shooting incidentRegion
17:49
Photo