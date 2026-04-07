Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Erdogan condemns Istanbul shooting incident

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 17:55
    Erdogan condemns Istanbul shooting incident

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the armed incident in Istanbul, Report informs.

    Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ROKETSAN production facilities in Ankara, Erdogan said that Türkiye would continue its fight against all forms of terrorism with determination. He stressed that provocations would not be allowed to undermine the country's security environment.

    On April 7, a shooting took place outside Israel's Consulate General in Istanbul. One suspect was killed, while two others were apprehended in injured condition. Additionally, two police officers sustained injuries during the incident.

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