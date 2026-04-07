Baku event highlights mine awareness and youth role in post-war recovery

An event titled "Safe Future for the Sake of the Great Return" was held in Baku, organized on the initiative of the Great Return Youth Organization, with the partnership of the Youth Fund and the Azerbaijan National Agency on Mine Action (ANAMA), Report informs.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the mine threat in Azerbaijan, as well as to strengthen awareness-raising efforts among youth regarding the mine danger.

Speaking at the event, Jeyhun Huseynov, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth Fund, noted that a new phase has begun in Azerbaijan after the Patriotic War:

"Our liberated lands are developing day by day. Today, thanks to the efforts of deminers, our territories are being cleared of mines. I would particularly like to note that young people play a great role in the development of the liberated territories."

ANAMA's Chief of Staff Rauf Huseynov said that mines are remnants of an "invisible war" that has held people's lives, dreams, and future plans hostage for years: "Over the past 30 years, more than 3,500 of our compatriots have become mine victims."

The chief of staff drew attention to the figures related to mine processes in the liberated territories, noting that as a result of 259 mine explosions that occurred from the Patriotic War (November 2020) to date, 421 people have been affected: "72 of them lost their lives. 349 sustained injuries of varying degrees."

Huseynov also stated that from November 10, 2020, to date, ANAMA and other partner organizations involved in the process have cleared 262,026 hectares of territory from mines, and 246,585 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized.

Member of Parliament Gaya Mammadov said in his speech that young people should pay special attention to the demining process:

"Especially those studying engineering specialties should pay more attention to this process. It is possible to develop innovative projects that envision demining with less funding. Because clearing territories of mines is a process that requires very significant financial resources."

Aykhan Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the "Great Return" Public Association, drew attention to the mine threat during his speech:

"Young people have also been involved in processes related to unexploded ordnance and mine safety. We are striving to enhance the knowledge and skills of young people for the education of the population and to increase support for youth activism for the future development of Karabakh."

In the second part of the forum, a panel discussion was organized. The discussion was attended by Elnur Gasimov, Head of the Quality Control Department of ANAMA; Nail Shukurov, Head of the Department for Work with Youth Organizations at the Youth Fund; Roza Safikhanli, member of the Public Council under ANAMA; and Hasanali Aliyev, an employee of ANAMA's Awareness and Victim Assistance Department and a mine-affected person.

The speakers exchanged views during the discussion on activities carried out in the direction of creating a safe environment in the post-conflict period, the consequences created by the mine threat, the role of young people and volunteers as the main driving force in the fight against the mine threat, and awareness-raising projects.