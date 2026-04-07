JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soon

The United States has carried out most of its military tasks in Iran, and the war is expected to end soon, US Vice President JD Vance stated during a joint press conference in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Report informs.

Vance noted that the US still intended to work further on Iran's weapons production capabilities, but said that most of the military objectives had already been achieved. He added that, as President Donald Trump had mentioned, the war would come to an end very soon.