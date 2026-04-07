Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soon

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 17:14
    JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soon

    The United States has carried out most of its military tasks in Iran, and the war is expected to end soon, US Vice President JD Vance stated during a joint press conference in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Report informs.

    Vance noted that the US still intended to work further on Iran's weapons production capabilities, but said that most of the military objectives had already been achieved. He added that, as President Donald Trump had mentioned, the war would come to an end very soon.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East JD Vance Viktor Orban
    Vens: ABŞ İranda öz tapşırıqlarının çoxunu yerinə yetirib, müharibə tezliklə başa çatacaq
    Вэнс: США в основном выполнили свои задачи в Иране, война скоро закончится

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