JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soon
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 17:14
The United States has carried out most of its military tasks in Iran, and the war is expected to end soon, US Vice President JD Vance stated during a joint press conference in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Report informs.
Vance noted that the US still intended to work further on Iran's weapons production capabilities, but said that most of the military objectives had already been achieved. He added that, as President Donald Trump had mentioned, the war would come to an end very soon.
Latest News
17:49
Photo
Baku event highlights mine awareness and youth role in post-war recoveryDomestic policy
17:43
IMF assesses how peace in the South Caucasus could reshape trade and investment flowsFinance
17:30
Qatar warns of regional 'spiral' as diplomatic window closesOther countries
17:15
Azerbaijan joins document on CIS Executive Committee with reservationForeign policy
17:14
JD Vance: Most military objectives in Iran achieved, war ending soonOther countries
17:03
President of Azerbaijan approves new rules regulating subsoil useInfrastructure
16:49
Photo
Azerbaijan chairs another meeting of CICA Senior Officials CommitteeForeign policy
16:47
President awards group of people for special contribution to Azerbaijan's territorial integrityDomestic policy
16:38