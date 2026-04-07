Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal

    Foreign policy
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 14:59
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of the Republic of Türkiye, on April 7.

    According to Report, the Prosecutor General expressed his gratitude for the reception and said he was honored to meet with the President.

    Muhsin Şentürk conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to President Ilham Aliyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Erdoğan.

    During the conversation, the sides praised the successful development of bilateral relations in all areas, rooted in the principles of brotherhood and strategic alliance. They noted that no two countries in the world are as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

    The meeting highlighted the successful cooperation between the prosecution authorities of the two countries. In this context, the parties discussed their fruitful collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States and stressed the importance of further expanding the exchange of experience.

    The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for future cooperation.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court of Appeal

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