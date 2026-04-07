Bulk cargo handling at Baku Port up 46% in 1Q2026
Infrastructure
- 07 April, 2026
- 13:34
In the first quarter of 2026, the Baku International Sea Port LLC, owned by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), handled 423,124 tons of bulk cargo, including urea and sulfur, Report informs, citing ADY.
This marks an increase of about 46% compared to the same period last year.
In March alone, 162,000 tons of bulk cargo were handled at the port – 94% more than in March 2025, setting a monthly record.
Additionally, 78 vessels docked at the General Cargo Terminal in Baku Port in March, another record figure for the port.
Latest News
14:42
France train crash kills one, dozens injuredOther countries
14:37
Harry Maguire signs contract extension at Manchester UnitedFootball
14:26
US Vice President Vance arrives in Hungary on official visitOther countries
14:19
Georgian President, Kazakh FM discuss dev't of Middle CorridorRegion
14:07
Video
Shooting occurs outside Israeli Consulate General in IstanbulRegion
13:54
Azerbaijan condemns attack on UAE Embassy in DamascusForeign policy
13:43
Azerbaijan to export infusion solutions to neighboring, Arab countriesBusiness
13:34
Bulk cargo handling at Baku Port up 46% in 1Q2026Infrastructure
13:29