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    Bulk cargo handling at Baku Port up 46% in 1Q2026

    Infrastructure
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 13:34
    Bulk cargo handling at Baku Port up 46% in 1Q2026

    In the first quarter of 2026, the Baku International Sea Port LLC, owned by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), handled 423,124 tons of bulk cargo, including urea and sulfur, Report informs, citing ADY.

    This marks an increase of about 46% compared to the same period last year.

    In March alone, 162,000 tons of bulk cargo were handled at the port – 94% more than in March 2025, setting a monthly record.

    Additionally, 78 vessels docked at the General Cargo Terminal in Baku Port in March, another record figure for the port.

    Cargo handling Baku International Sea Port Azerbaijan Railways
    Bakı Limanında aşırılan səpkili yüklərin həcmi 46 % artıb
    Объем перевалки сыпучих грузов в Бакинском порту вырос на 46%

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