Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 09:03
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    104.22

    - 1.84

    43.37

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    93.89

    - 1.20

    36.47

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,166.80

    58.90

    - 174.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    51,621.48

    - 48.62

    3,558.19

    S&P 500

    7,718.94

    - 86.51

    873.44

    Nasdaq

    26,692.87

    - 511.51

    3,450.88

    Nikkei

    67,744.29

    - 33.23

    17,404.81

    Dax

    25,298.61

    38.71

    808.20

    FTSE 100

    10,724.86

    74.53

    793.48

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,873.11

    45.48

    - 276.39

    Shanghai Composite

    3,767.23

    - 33.63

    - 201.61

    Bist 100

    12,118.29

    - 132.39

    856.77

    RTS

    905.73

    - 5.72

    - 208.40

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1215

    0.0100

    - 0.0530

    USD/GBP

    1.3244

    0.0100

    - 0.0229

    JPY/USD

    157.9400

    - 0.3900

    1.4900

    RUB/USD

    84.3748

    0.6800

    5.6248

    TRY/USD

    49.4136

    0.0200

    6.4574

    CNY/USD

    6.6915

    0.0000

    - 0.2975
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (15.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (15.10.2026)
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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