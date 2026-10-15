Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2026)
Finance
- 15 October, 2026
- 09:03
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
104.22
|
- 1.84
|
43.37
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
93.89
|
- 1.20
|
36.47
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,166.80
|
58.90
|
- 174.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,621.48
|
- 48.62
|
3,558.19
|
S&P 500
|
7,718.94
|
- 86.51
|
873.44
|
Nasdaq
|
26,692.87
|
- 511.51
|
3,450.88
|
Nikkei
|
67,744.29
|
- 33.23
|
17,404.81
|
Dax
|
25,298.61
|
38.71
|
808.20
|
FTSE 100
|
10,724.86
|
74.53
|
793.48
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,873.11
|
45.48
|
- 276.39
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,767.23
|
- 33.63
|
- 201.61
|
Bist 100
|
12,118.29
|
- 132.39
|
856.77
|
RTS
|
905.73
|
- 5.72
|
- 208.40
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1215
|
0.0100
|
- 0.0530
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3244
|
0.0100
|
- 0.0229
|
JPY/USD
|
157.9400
|
- 0.3900
|
1.4900
|
RUB/USD
|
84.3748
|
0.6800
|
5.6248
|
TRY/USD
|
49.4136
|
0.0200
|
6.4574
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6915
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2975
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (15.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (15.10.2026)
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