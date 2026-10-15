Azerbaijani, Chinese FMs discuss regional security - Updated

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China and Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit to participate in the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the sides emphasized that the high-level political dialogue, mutual trust and friendship between the leaders of the two countries serve as the main driving force behind the further development of bilateral relations.

They noted that the agreements reached during the Azerbaijani president's state visit to China have created exceptional opportunities to expand cooperation across various areas. It was highlighted that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in 2025 made a significant contribution to elevating relations to a new level. The sides also stressed that the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, to be marked in 2027, will provide further momentum for the development of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the parties highly valued the existing potential for expanding cooperation in trade, transport, investment, green energy, digital transformation, mechanical engineering, industry, agriculture, science, education, humanitarian affairs and other fields.

It was noted that economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and China have been developing dynamically. According to the information provided, bilateral trade turnover reached approximately $5 billion by the end of 2025, while 567 Chinese companies are registered in Azerbaijan. The importance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the main institutional mechanism of Azerbaijan-China trade and economic relations, was underscored.

The strategic importance of joint projects implemented within the framework of the Middle Corridor was particularly emphasized. The parties recalled Azerbaijan's support for China's Belt and Road Initiative as an important platform for strengthening transport connectivity across Eurasia, expanding trade ties and deepening economic cooperation. They also highlighted the positive contribution of the agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements, which entered into force in July last year, to increasing tourism, business activity and people-to-people contacts.

The ministers noted the importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation within international and regional organizations and reviewed joint activities within the UN, CICA, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), COP and other platforms.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, as an active and responsible participant of the Global South, contributes to strengthening international cooperation, promoting multilateral diplomacy, defending the interests of developing countries and reinforcing solidarity in addressing global challenges.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the new realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and rebuilding efforts in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace and normalization process.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

09:12

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, during his working visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), chaired by Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The ministers emphasized that the high-level dialogue, mutual trust, and friendship between our nations serve as the main driving force for our relations.

The sides highly commended the rapid development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2025.

It was emphasized that the landmark agreements reached during the State Visit of the President of Azerbaijan to China provide a robust foundation for expanding ties as the two nations approach the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027.

Both ministers discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, energy, transport, logistics, and connectivity, highlighting Azerbaijan"s role as a key link between Asia and Europe and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in strengthening regional and interregional connectivity.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support within the UN, CICA, and other international platforms.

The ministers also exchanged views on the broader regional security situation and recent developments, emphasizing the importance of sustained dialogue, diplomatic engagement, and multilateral cooperation in addressing existing challenges.

Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart about the peace process with Armenia, and Azerbaijan's post-conflict and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories.

08:51

A meeting has started between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, who is on a working visit to Baku, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomes Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry during his working visit to Baku, Azerbaijan," reads the post.