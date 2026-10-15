Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball team to face Slovakia today

    Football
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 09:36
    Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball team to face Slovakia today

    Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball national team will play its next match at the World Championship in Croatia today.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani team will face Slovakia.

    The match will kick off at 13:40 Baku time (GMT+4).

    The team previously defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Czech Republic (both 4-2) and drew 3-3 with Romania.

    U-23 World Championship Minifootball Azerbaijan Slovakia
    Azərbaycanın minifutbol üzrə U-23 millisi bu gün Slovakiya ilə üz-üzə gələcək
    Сегодня сборная Азербайджана по мини-футболу U-23 сыграет против Словакии
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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