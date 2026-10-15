Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball team to face Slovakia today
Football
- 15 October, 2026
- 09:36
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Azerbaijan's U23 minifootball national team will play its next match at the World Championship in Croatia today.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani team will face Slovakia.
The match will kick off at 13:40 Baku time (GMT+4).
The team previously defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Czech Republic (both 4-2) and drew 3-3 with Romania.
Azərbaycanın minifutbol üzrə U-23 millisi bu gün Slovakiya ilə üz-üzə gələcək
Сегодня сборная Азербайджана по мини-футболу U-23 сыграет против Словакии
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