U23 World Championships: Gunay Gurbanova reaches final, Ruslan Nurullayev wins bronze

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Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has advanced to the final of the U23 World Championships being held in Las Vegas, the United States.

According to Report, the athlete competing in the 59 kg weight category defeated Argentina's Kamila Amarilla in the semifinals.

She will face Ukraine's Alina Filipovych in the gold-medal match.

Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestler Ruslan Nurullayev (77 kg) won the bronze medal after defeating Ukraine's Irfan Mirzoyev in the third-place bout.

Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler, Elmir Aliyev (60 kg), had earlier secured a silver medal.