Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    U23 World Championships: Gunay Gurbanova reaches final, Ruslan Nurullayev wins bronze

    Individual sports
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 09:49
    U23 World Championships: Gunay Gurbanova reaches final, Ruslan Nurullayev wins bronze

    Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has advanced to the final of the U23 World Championships being held in Las Vegas, the United States.

    According to Report, the athlete competing in the 59 kg weight category defeated Argentina's Kamila Amarilla in the semifinals.

    She will face Ukraine's Alina Filipovych in the gold-medal match.

    Meanwhile, Greco-Roman wrestler Ruslan Nurullayev (77 kg) won the bronze medal after defeating Ukraine's Irfan Mirzoyev in the third-place bout.

    Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler, Elmir Aliyev (60 kg), had earlier secured a silver medal.

    U23 World Championships Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova
    U-23 dünya çempionatı: Günay Qurbanova finala yüksəlib, Ruslan Nurullayev bürünc medal qazanıb
    Чемпионат мира U-23: Гюнай Гурбанова в финале, Руслан Нуруллаев завоевал бронзу
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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