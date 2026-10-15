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    8 US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms young users

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 09:03
    8 US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms young users

    A bipartisan group of eight states said on Wednesday they had ​sued OpenAI in courts across the country over harms they ‌say ChatGPT has caused to their residents, alleging the chatbot has coached its users - including teenagers - to harm themselves or others, Report informs via Reuters.

    Attorneys general from the states, which include Iowa, ​Kansas and Arizona, filed the lawsuits independently in state courts, claiming ​ChatGPT is designed to be agreeable and engaging to earn ⁠the trust of users. But the chatbot reinforces delusions, encourages dangerous ​behavior and assists users in planning violence like mass shootings, the lawsuits ​claim.

    The lawsuits represent the most significant coordinated state action against an artificial intelligence company, adding to a wave of legal challenges OpenAI faces as it prepares for a ​public listing. Florida's attorney general filed the first such state suit in June.

    The ​lawsuits accuse the company of violating state consumer protection laws by misleading users about ‌the ⁠safety of ChatGPT. The states also allege that the company created a public nuisance by endangering the health of their residents.

    The lawsuits seek orders forcing OpenAI to make changes to how ChatGPT works. Among other things, ​the states want ​the company barred ⁠from developing AI models that can improve themselves unless it can ensure those models are aligned with human ​values.

    The states, which also include Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska ​and West ⁠Virginia, are also seeking civil monetary penalties for OpenAI's violations of state law as well as damages.

    United States of America Lawsuit ChatGPT
    ABŞ-nin səkkiz ştatı OpenAI şirkətinə qarşı iddia qaldırıb
    Восемь штатов США подали иски к разработчику ChatGPT из-за вреда детям
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