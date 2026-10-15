Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    IMF: Middle Corridor to strengthen integration of South Caucasus, Central Asian countries into global economy

    Economy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 09:18
    IMF: Middle Corridor to strengthen integration of South Caucasus, Central Asian countries into global economy

    Potential investments in the Middle Corridor and opportunities to expand trade with China, Europe, and the Middle East offer the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia a path to strengthen their integration into the global economy, Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour said during a briefing on the Regional Economic Outlook in the Middle East and Central Asia, Report informs.

    According to the IMF official, states in the region are already investing heavily in infrastructure development, though the process takes time.

    "The potential of the Middle Corridor and the expansion of trade with China, Europe, and the Middle East present broad opportunities for the Caucasus and Central Asian countries to boost their global economic integration," Azour said. "Alongside infrastructure investments, improving the institutional framework, scaling up the private sector, reforming state-owned enterprises, and optimizing the state's role in the economy remain key conditions for successful integration."

    He noted that the region has benefited from the redirection of investment and migration flows, increased capital investment, and shifting logistics routes.

    "As a result, economic growth rates in these countries have been higher in recent years than in most other states in the region. Although we forecast that growth rates will gradually converge in 2026–2027, we also observe certain differences in the economic dynamics of individual countries," he added.

    Jihad Azour Middle Corridor International Monetary Fund (IMF) Central Asia Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)
    Cihad Azur: "Orta Dəhliz Cənubi Qafqazın qlobal iqtisadiyyata inteqrasiyasını gücləndirəcək"
    МВФ: Средний коридор усилит интеграцию стран Южного Кавказа и ЦА в мировую экономику
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    16:28
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of Qatar
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed