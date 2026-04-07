Harry Maguire signs contract extension at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract to stay at Manchester United beyond this summer, with an option for a further year, Report informs via The Guardian.

The 33-year-old has been ever-present since Michael Carrick took charge, helping United rise to third in the Premier League, with a return to the Champions League the clear objective.

Maguire earned an England recall last month, making his first international appearances in 18 months when he played both friendlies at Wembley, and his form has put him in contention for a place at this summer's World Cup.

"Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour," said Maguire, an £80m signing from Leicester in 2019. "It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day. I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

"You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us."

Maguire has made 266 appearances for United, lifting the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The director of football, Jason Wilcox said: "Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad."

Maguire is with United in Dublin this week as the first-team squad take part in a training camp because of a three-and-a-half-week gap between league fixtures, created by the international window and the club's early exit from the cup competitions.