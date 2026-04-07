US Vice President Vance arrives in Hungary on official visit
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 14:26
US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Budapest, Hungary, on an official visit, Report informs via Hungarian media outlets.
Vance was welcomed in Budapest by Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, accompanied by his wife.
The visit program includes a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, after which the US Vice President is scheduled to deliver remarks at the US–Hungary Friendship Day rally.
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