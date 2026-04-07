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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Georgian President, Kazakh FM discuss dev't of Middle Corridor

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 14:19
    Georgian President, Kazakh FM discuss dev't of Middle Corridor

    Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev discussed the development of the Middle Corridor during a meeting in Tbilisi, Report informs.

    Following the meeting, Kavelashvili wrote on X:

    "I met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, at the Presidential Palace.

    During the meeting, we discussed the friendly and cooperative relations between Georgia and Kazakhstan, as well as the successful collaboration taking place across various fields. We discussed issues pertaining to the elevation of bilateral relations to the strategic level.

    We emphasized that the strong partnership between the two countries is founded on mutual respect, the protection of national interests and the consideration of shared regional priorities.

    Particular attention was devoted to ongoing global political developments and active conflicts. We noted that, in light of these challenges, maintaining stability and peace in the South Caucasus and Central Asia assumes global significance. We also highlighted the growing role of the Middle Corridor and the importance of enhancing regional connectivity within a complex and rapidly evolving geopolitical environment.

    I expressed my gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Kazakhstan's steadfast support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Khvtisiashvili, the Head of the Friendship Group with the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Anton Obolashvili, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Levan Diasamidze, as well as representatives of the Presidential Administration."

    Georgia Kazakhstan Middle Corridor Mikheil Kavelashvili Yermek Kosherbayev
    Tbilisidə Gürcüstan-Qazaxıstan görüşündə regional bağlantı və strateji tərəfdaşlıq gündəmə gəlib
    Грузия и Казахстан обсудили развитие Среднего коридора

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