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    Azerbaijan to export infusion solutions to neighboring, Arab countries

    Business
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 13:43
    Azerbaijan to export infusion solutions to neighboring, Arab countries

    Infusion solutions produced in Azerbaijan will soon be exported to neighboring and selected Arab countries, according to Samira Huseynova, head of a company resident at the Pirallahi Industrial Park, Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists, Huseynova said the company has developed a strategy to enter foreign markets rather than relying solely on domestic demand.

    "In the near future, the registration process for our products will begin in multiple foreign countries. Initially, we plan to sell in nearby neighboring nations and certain Arab countries," she stated.

    Highlighting the quality of the product, the CEO noted that the plant uses high-quality European raw materials imported from Germany and Austria.

    Huseynova added that the production equipment is imported from Italy: "This production line is manufactured by only three companies worldwide, one of which is our supplier. The equipment operates fully automatically in a closed, sterile environment, minimizing human intervention and eliminating risk factors."

    Azerbaijan Samira Huseynova Infusion solutions
    Azərbaycanın infuziya məhlulları ərəb ölkələrinə ixrac ediləcək
    Азербайджанский производитель инфузионных растворов планирует поставки в арабские страны

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