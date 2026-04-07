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    Pashinyan leads in polls ahead of Armenia's parliamentary elections

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 14:57
    Pashinyan leads in polls ahead of Armenia's parliamentary elections

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is leading in public opinion polls ahead of the country's upcoming parliamentary elections, according to Gallup International Association.

    Report informs citing Armenian media that the survey, conducted among 1,001 respondents, found that 24.3% of voters are ready to support the ruling Civil Contract party, led by Pashinyan - a result that reflects growing support, local media reported.

    The Strong Armenia party, headed by Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, garnered 13.4% support. Meanwhile, the Prosperous Armenia party led by entrepreneur Gagik Tsarukyan received 7.9%, and the Armenia bloc, headed by former president Robert Kocharyan, stood at 5.5%.

    Just over half of respondents - 51.9% - said they intend to participate in the upcoming vote.

    Armenia is set to hold parliamentary elections on June 7.

    Nikol Pashinyan Parliamentary elections in Armenia Gallup International Association
    Paşinyan Ermənistanda keçiriləcək parlament seçkilərində populyarlığa görə liderdir
    Пашинян лидирует по популярности на предстоящих парламентских выборах в Армении

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    Pashinyan leads in polls ahead of Armenia's parliamentary elections

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