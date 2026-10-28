Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    Football
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 20:26
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    Azerbaijan's U-15 team has defeated Gibraltar 5–1 at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    Report informs that the team, coached by Famil Khalilov, played the match in Division C, where teams compete for places 81–96.

    The game took place at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

    Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The team lost its opening match at this stage to Chile 1–3.

    The tournament features teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries. Nearly 1,000 matches are scheduled.

    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku

    FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Gibraltar
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    Сборная Азербайджана U-15 разгромила Гибралтар со счетом 5:1
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