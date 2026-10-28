Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity

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Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with a visiting delegation led by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

The parliament's Press and Public Relations Department told Report that Gafarova congratulated Ahmed on his election as secretary general and wished him success. She expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen cooperation.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's important role in the OIC's activities and the organization's continued support for the country both during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and in the post-conflict period. The OIC's numerous resolutions and decisions were cited as expressions of that support and solidarity.

Gafarova also discussed the significance of the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), held in Baku in June this year, and the issues addressed there. As the union's current president, she shared her views on prospects for cooperation between the PUIC and the OIC.

Ahmed thanked Azerbaijan for supporting the OIC's activities and successfully hosting the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku. He said Azerbaijan sets an example for the world in preserving peace and stability.

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Ahmed reiterated the OIC's consistent support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He offered congratulations ahead of Victory Day and praised the work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening Islamic solidarity, promoting intercultural dialogue, further expanding Azerbaijan–OIC cooperation and other issues.