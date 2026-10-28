Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 20:16
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity

    Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with a visiting delegation led by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

    The parliament's Press and Public Relations Department told Report that Gafarova congratulated Ahmed on his election as secretary general and wished him success. She expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen cooperation.

    The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's important role in the OIC's activities and the organization's continued support for the country both during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and in the post-conflict period. The OIC's numerous resolutions and decisions were cited as expressions of that support and solidarity.

    Gafarova also discussed the significance of the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), held in Baku in June this year, and the issues addressed there. As the union's current president, she shared her views on prospects for cooperation between the PUIC and the OIC.

    Ahmed thanked Azerbaijan for supporting the OIC's activities and successfully hosting the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku. He said Azerbaijan sets an example for the world in preserving peace and stability.

    Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, Ahmed reiterated the OIC's consistent support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He offered congratulations ahead of Victory Day and praised the work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    The sides exchanged views on strengthening Islamic solidarity, promoting intercultural dialogue, further expanding Azerbaijan–OIC cooperation and other issues.

    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity

    Photo
    İƏT-in Baş katibi Azərbaycanın ərazi bütövlüyü və suverenliyini dəstəklədiyini bildirib
    Photo
    Генсек ОИС: Азербайджан демонстрирует миру пример сохранения мира и стабильности
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    20:44
    Photo
    Baku hosts presentation of 3rd edition of 'Book of Peace' dedicated to Azerbaijan
    Cultural policy
    20:43
    Photo
    Video
    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss military cooperation during helicopter evaluation
    Military
    20:26
    Photo
    Azerbaijan beats Gibraltar 5–1 at U-15 World Cup in Baku
    Football
    20:16
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, OIC discuss expanding cooperation and Islamic solidarity
    Foreign policy
    20:11
    AzFina official urges lenders to focus on underserved small businesses
    Finance
    20:08
    Photo
    Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue concludes in Baku
    Cultural policy
    20:04
    Azerbaijan offers condolences to Spain over deadly train accident
    Foreign policy
    19:50
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Somalia explore cultural ties and experience exchange
    Cultural policy
    19:35
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank plans AI governance guidance by year-end
    Finance
    All News Feed