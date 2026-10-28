Baku hosts presentation of 3rd edition of 'Book of Peace' dedicated to Azerbaijan

On October 28, the presentation of the 3rd edition of the "Book of Peace," titled "Weaving the Carpet of Harmony: Peace and Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan through the Eyes of the Youth," prepared by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), was held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Report informs.

Addressing the event, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, emphasized that Azerbaijan, with its rich culture, longstanding traditions of peaceful coexistence, and unwavering commitment to intercultural dialogue, serves as an inspiring example for the entire world. He described this publication as both an expression of respect for Azerbaijan's culture of dialogue and a call to action. The "Book of Peace" carries a vital message for today's fragmented world. Through the observations and impressions of the authors, Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism come to life on the pages of this book.

The ICESCO Director-General underlined that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes invaluable contributions to peacebuilding in Azerbaijan and worldwide. Through its humanitarian initiatives and support for intercultural dialogue, the Foundation builds bridges between communities.

Speaking at the event, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, underscored that at a time when conflicts, division, and intolerance continue to divide the world, peace and mutual understanding are more important than ever before. ICESCO has always been a meeting point for diverse cultures, religions, and civilizations. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been promoting noble values for almost 20 years through projects in culture, education, environmental protection, and humanitarian work. Over the years, the Foundation has restored numerous historical and cultural monuments, built hundreds of schools and kindergartens, contributed to the preservation of national parks and wildlife, and implemented various other projects both in Azerbaijan and globally.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that the "Book of Peace" conveys a meaningful message: to live in peace, to be respected and understood, and to be surrounded by care.

In his remarks, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, said that in the recent history of diplomacy and international relations, there had been only two pieces of good news for him: "The first was the end of apartheid in South Africa. The second is the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which was initiated and mentioned yesterday by President Ilham Aliyev." He noted that the 21st century must be the last century of wars and conflicts, and that humankind must put an end to wars.

Following the speeches, a video highlighting the concept of the "Book of Peace" was screened.

ICESCO Youth Peace Ambassadors from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Morocco also delivered remarks at the event.

The event concluded with a musical programme featuring 10-year-old mugham singer Rasul Baghirov. Additionally, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik was presented with the painting "Welcome to Garabagh" by artist Mir Azar Abdullayev.

The 3rd edition of the "Book of Peace" highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting peace and strengthening interfaith and intercultural solidarity, as well as the international significance of the country's multiculturalism model.

The book features articles written by 29 young leaders from various countries across the Islamic world. Each of these young people has visited Azerbaijan and shared their personal impressions and experiences regarding the country's model of peace, multiculturalism, and peaceful coexistence.