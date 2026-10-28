Azerbaijan, NATO discuss military cooperation during helicopter evaluation

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Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force and Air Combat Commander Major General Zaur Rustamov has met with Brigadier General Theodoros Stefou, assistant chief of staff for military cooperation at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that the meeting took place during the NATO Evaluation Level 2 (NEL-2) assessment of a pair of Azerbaijani Air Force Mi-17-1V helicopters under NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Program.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan–NATO military cooperation and prospects for its development. Presentations covered joint activities, the units' training levels and assigned tasks.

The participants emphasized the importance of such events in improving readiness for peacekeeping operations, strengthening interoperability and expanding exchanges of experience. They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts and a photograph.

The delegation then visited the training area, inspected the units' equipment and assessed its compliance with NATO standards and requirements.