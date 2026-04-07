A Swedish filmmaker is turning the spotlight on Azerbaijan with a new documentary that aims to connect Scandinavia and the South Caucasus through culture.

Mikael Silkeborg, speaking to journalists in Nakhchivan, said the film, Homeland Living in Memory, highlights the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis who were displaced in the South Caucasus.

"This is my third visit to Nakhchivan, and each time I discover more of its rich historical and cultural heritage," Silkeborg said.

Nakhchivan, a key filming location, showcases elements of intangible cultural heritage, including the Yalli dance, traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, the legacy of Ashug Alasgar, and the artistry of Mirza Gadim Iravani.

Silkeborg previously explored the region in his documentary, Noah"s Traces, which presented Nakhchivan as one of the world"s oldest cradles of civilization.

The director said his latest project not only aims to serve as a cultural bridge to Scandinavia but also to introduce international audiences to Azerbaijan"s rich heritage.