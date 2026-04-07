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    Shooting occurs outside Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul

    Region
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 14:07
    Shooting occurs outside Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul

    A shooting incident occurred outside Israel's Consulate General in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via Haberl Global.

    It was reported that three individuals were neutralized during the incident. Additionally, two police officers were injured.

    Numerous law enforcement officers were deployed to the scene.

    Shooting Istanbul
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