Shooting occurs outside Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul
Region
- 07 April, 2026
- 14:07
A shooting incident occurred outside Israel's Consulate General in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via Haberl Global.
It was reported that three individuals were neutralized during the incident. Additionally, two police officers were injured.
Numerous law enforcement officers were deployed to the scene.
A shooting incident occurred outside Israel's Consulate General in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via Haberl Global.— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) April 7, 2026
It was reported that three individuals were neutralized during the incident. Additionally, two police officers were injured.
Numerous law enforcement officers… pic.twitter.com/1nbFghiWvA
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