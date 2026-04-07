AZAL marks its 34th anniversary

Azerbaijan"s national carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), is celebrating the 34th anniversary of its establishment.

According to a statement provided to Report by the company, AZAL was founded on April 7, 1992, and since that date the airline has prioritized safe and uninterrupted air travel from the very beginning. This significant date represents one of the most important milestones in the development of Azerbaijan"s air connectivity with countries around the world.

"Having started operations as a national carrier serving domestic routes, AZAL has played a key role in the development of civil aviation in Azerbaijan over the past 34 years and has grown into one of the leading airlines in the region. Fleet expansion, route network development, implementation of international safety and service standards, as well as the training of qualified aviation professionals have remained among the company"s strategic priorities throughout its history," the statement said.

Today, AZAL"s fleet includes nearly 30 modern and comfortable aircraft manufactured by Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer. By 2032, the fleet is planned to expand to more than 50 aircraft. At the same time, the airline continues to invest in human capital development, with particular focus on training national aviation specialists, including professional pilots.

AZAL"s continuously expanding route network contributes to strengthening Azerbaijan"s international air connections and plays an important role in developing the country"s transport and tourism potential. Since 2022, the number of destinations offering passengers opportunities to discover new cultures has nearly doubled. Today, AZAL operates direct flights to numerous destinations across different regions of the world. The consistent expansion of its route geography creates broader opportunities for both business and leisure travel, while further reinforcing Azerbaijan"s position as an important transit hub

The statement emphasized that at every stage of its development, AZAL has consistently maintained flight safety as its top priority, continuously improving operational processes in line with international aviation standards. Alongside pilot training, the airline implements professional development programs for technical staff and cabin crew. The involvement of local specialists in practical training both domestically and internationally contributes significantly to the formation of a professional aviation environment in Azerbaijan. At the same time, advanced practices in safety, maintenance, and operational management are introduced through cooperation with international aviation organizations. This approach enables the national carrier to ensure a high level of reliability, safety, and service quality.

Over 34 years of operation, AZAL has repeatedly received prestigious international awards for service quality, safety standards, and passenger satisfaction. In 2015, the globally recognized British consultancy Skytrax awarded Azerbaijan Airlines the prestigious 4-Star Airline rating. In 2025, AZAL received this distinction for the fifth time.

In addition, in 2018, Skytrax named AZAL the Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and India. In 2020, the aviation analytics publication Official Airline Guide (OAG) recognized AZAL as Europe"s most punctual airline for 2019. Last year, the airline also won the title of Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and CIS at the World Airline Awards 2025.

One of the most symbolic milestones for the national carrier was the restoration in 2021, after a long interruption, of national navigation system radio call signals in the skies over Karabakh. AZAL aircraft were the first to receive these signals.

"The achievements made over this 34-year journey confirm AZAL"s competitive position in the region and strengthen its reputation as a reliable carrier in the international aviation industry. AZAL"s future development strategy is focused not only on providing passengers with safe and comfortable travel, but also on strengthening Azerbaijan"s role as an important transport hub reliably connecting the country to global airspace," the statement said.