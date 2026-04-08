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    Ukraine attacks oil depot in Crimea with drones

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 12:37
    Ukraine attacks oil depot in Crimea with drones

    Ukraine carried out a drone strike on the oil depot of the Marine Oil Terminal JSC in Feodosia, Crimea, which is annexed, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    The attack caused a fire at the facility.

    Local residents reported explosions followed by a blaze during the night of April 8.

    Two storage tanks were set on fire, and the flames were visible from several kilometers away.

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had earlier stated that the Marine Oil Terminal JSC in Crimea serves as a key hub for supplying fuel and lubricants by sea to the peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

    Russian-Ukrainian conflict Drone strikes Crimea Ukraine
    Ukrayna pilotsuz uçuş aparatları ilə Krımdakı neft bazasına hücum edib
    Украина атаковала терминал на нефтебазе в Крыму

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