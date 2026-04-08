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    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 13:37
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev, Report informs.

    The sides discussed the main aspects of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

    They also highlighted the importance of high-level political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening connectivity within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

    The foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and international security issues and emphasized the significance of joint efforts in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

    The top officials reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation within regional and international organizations.

    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting
    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Jeyhun Bayramov Yermek Kosherbayev Strategic partnership Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
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    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan XİN başçıları arasında geniştərkibli görüş keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB-2
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    В Баку состоялась встреча Байрамова и Кошербаева в расширенном составе - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

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