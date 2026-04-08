Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Von der Leyen, Kallas welcome ceasefire between US and Iran

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 13:17
    Von der Leyen, Kallas welcome ceasefire between US and Iran

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, Report informs.

    "I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation. I thank Pakistan for its mediation. Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue. We will continue coordinating with our partners to this end," von der Leyen posted on X.

    Meanwhile, Kallas wrote on X:

    "The US–Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation.

    It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open for passage again.

    I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and thanked him for securing this initial deal. The door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the war remain unresolved.

    The EU stands ready to support those efforts and is in touch with partners in the region. I will discuss this in Saudi Arabia today."

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Ceasefire Strait of Hormuz Ursula von der Leyen Kaja Kallas European Comission European Union
    Fon der Lyayen və Kallas ABŞ ilə İran arasında atəşkəsi alqışlayıblar
    Фон дер Ляйен и Каллас приветствовали перемирие между США и Ираном

    Latest News

    13:53

    Iraq reopens airspace after weeks of disruption linked to regional tensions

    Other countries
    13:38
    Photo

    Yalchin Rafiyev meets Gambian officials to discuss WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:37
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Kazakh FMs hold one-on-one meeting

    Foreign policy
    13:27

    Kazakh delegation visits Alley of Martyrs and Victory Park

    Foreign policy
    13:22

    Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission to convene next week in Shusha – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    13:17

    Von der Leyen, Kallas welcome ceasefire between US and Iran

    Other countries
    12:54

    China: Afghanistan, Pakistan to seek comprehensive peace solution in talks

    Other countries
    12:44

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in African Urban Forum

    Infrastructure
    12:37

    Ukraine attacks oil depot in Crimea with drones

    Other countries
    All News Feed