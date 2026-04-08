Von der Leyen, Kallas welcome ceasefire between US and Iran

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, Report informs.

"I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation. I thank Pakistan for its mediation. Now it is crucial that negotiations for an enduring solution to this conflict continue. We will continue coordinating with our partners to this end," von der Leyen posted on X.

Meanwhile, Kallas wrote on X:

"The US–Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation.

It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open for passage again.

I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and thanked him for securing this initial deal. The door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the war remain unresolved.

The EU stands ready to support those efforts and is in touch with partners in the region. I will discuss this in Saudi Arabia today."