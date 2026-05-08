Number of newborns diagnosed with thalassemia declines in Azerbaijan
Health
- 08 May, 2026
- 14:22
The number of newborns diagnosed with thalassemia in Azerbaijan has declined, according to the National Hematology and Transfusiology Center.
In response to an inquiry from Report, the center stated that 6 infants were born with thalassemia in Azerbaijan in 2026.
According to the center, mandatory medical examinations conducted prior to marriage are contributing to the long-term reduction of the disease rate in the country.
For comparison, 31 children were born with thalassemia in Azerbaijan in 2024.
May 8 marks International Thalassemia Day, observed annually to raise awareness about the disease and support people living with the condition.
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