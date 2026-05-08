Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Number of newborns diagnosed with thalassemia declines in Azerbaijan

    Health
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 14:22
    Number of newborns diagnosed with thalassemia declines in Azerbaijan

    The number of newborns diagnosed with thalassemia in Azerbaijan has declined, according to the National Hematology and Transfusiology Center.

    In response to an inquiry from Report, the center stated that 6 infants were born with thalassemia in Azerbaijan in 2026.

    According to the center, mandatory medical examinations conducted prior to marriage are contributing to the long-term reduction of the disease rate in the country.

    For comparison, 31 children were born with thalassemia in Azerbaijan in 2024.

    May 8 marks International Thalassemia Day, observed annually to raise awareness about the disease and support people living with the condition.

    National Hematology and Transfusiology Center Thalassemia Day
    Azərbaycanda talassemiya diaqnozu ilə doğulan körpələrin sayı azalıb
    В Азербайджане сократилось число новорожденных с диагнозом талассемия

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