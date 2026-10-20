East Azeri produces 645 million barrels of oil to date

Production from East Azeri began on 21 October 2006, completing Phase 2 of the ACG full field development. Oil flowed from the first of eight pre-drilled wells and reached the Sangachal terminal on 10 November 2006 via a new subsea pipeline to shore.

Report informs, citing BP Azerbaijan, that over the past two decades, East Azeri has played a significant role in ACG's success, producing more than 645 million barrels (87 million tonnes) of oil to date. Its contribution forms part of the 4.7 billion barrels of total ACG production since the field came onstream in November 1997.

Currently, the platform continues to operate safely and reliably, with an average daily production of 46,000 barrels per day (end of the third quarter of 2026).

The East Azeri facilities comprise a 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform, and a 30-inch subsea oil pipeline tie-in to the onshore Sangachal terminal along with other in-field pipelines and systems.

Today, around 170 people work offshore on the platform, the majority of whom are Azerbaijani nationals, including both installation managers.

Since start-up, a total of 39 wells and multiple sidetracks have been drilled from the East Azeri platform. Of these, 36 wells are currently active, including 27 producers, eight water injectors and one cuttings re-injector well.

East Azeri continues to demonstrate the value of innovation and technology in maximizing recovery from the mature ACG field. Recently, the platform delivered the D18Z well, achieving over 2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand within the target reservoir. The well has the most extensive reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date and highlights how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies are helping unlock additional value from the field.

East Azeri is a world-class asset that will continue to make significant contributions to the ongoing success of the ACG field and Azerbaijan's oil industry for many years to come.