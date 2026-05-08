Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    MFA: Baku demands explanation from Moscow over provocation aired on Channel One

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 14:07
    MFA: Baku demands explanation from Moscow over provocation aired on Channel One

    The display of a distorted map of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the "Vremya Pokazhet" program aired on May 6 by Russian Federation's state-owned Channel One, including the reference to the non-existent so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh," constitutes a serious provocation and an unacceptable act of political manipulation, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a statement, according to Report.

    "The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been fully restored, and this reality is recognized by the international community, including the Russian Federation. Against the backdrop of repeated statements by the Russian side affirming respect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasizing that these issues are never subject to question, the dissemination of outdated, false, and separatism-promoting narratives on a Russian state television channel stands in stark contradiction to the spirit of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, as well as to the principles of mutual respect and good-neighborly relations," Hajizada said.

    He noted that "such irresponsible and biased conduct by a state-owned media outlet is unacceptable."

    "We expect the Russian side to provide a clear explanation regarding this matter and to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the ministry official said.

    AzerbaijaniMFA Aykhan Hajizada
    XİN: Rusiyanın dövlət kanalında Azərbaycan xəritəsinin təhrif olunması qəbuledilməzdir
    МИД: Баку требует объяснений Москвы из-за провокационного сюжета на Первом канале

    Latest News

    15:38

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Preparations underway for drilling at Shafag-Asiman block

    Energy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan parliament approves creation of unicameral assembly

    Region
    15:28

    Erdogan visits SAHA 2026 Defense Industry Exhibition

    Military
    15:16

    Azerbaijani parliament to convene plenary session on May 12

    Domestic policy
    15:00

    Türkiye to complete its section of Zangazur corridor in 4-5 years

    Infrastructure
    14:59

    Onur Faydacı: Digital payments in Azerbaijan surpass global average

    Finance
    14:51

    Ganja State University students vow strong representation at WUF13

    Domestic policy
    14:47
    Video

    Serbian TV channel airs reportage about Gobustan

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    Iran seizes oil tanker

    Energy
    All News Feed