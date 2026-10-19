Azerbaijani diaspora activities discussed in Thessaloniki

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Work carried out with Azerbaijanis living in Thessaloniki, Greece, as well as the community-building process and communication among diaspora members, has been discussed.

According to Report, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the discussions took place during a visit to Greece by Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov.

The meeting reviewed efforts to develop the Azerbaijani diaspora, strengthen national unity and preserve national and moral values.

Rashid Mammadov, Chairman of the Gala Greece-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and head of the Azerbaijan House in Thessaloniki, provided information on the activities of the center and thanked the Azerbaijani state for its support for community initiatives.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov highly appreciated the community meeting and the role of Azerbaijanis living in Thessaloniki and surrounding areas in strengthening solidarity between Azerbaijan and Greece.

The ambassador also highlighted the state's support for Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Participants were given detailed information on the committee's systematic work with Azerbaijani communities operating in 70 countries, as well as the specific features of the diaspora roadmap developed for each country.

The community meeting continued with an exchange of views. Questions from community members were answered, and proposals were made on organizing community activities more effectively, implementing new initiatives and expanding diaspora ties.

There are currently 32 Azerbaijan Houses in 21 countries around the world.

The Azerbaijan House in Thessaloniki, which has been operating since 2017, is one of them.