Stay up to date with the top news!

Georgia exported 4,336 cars worth $149.59 million to Azerbaijan in January-September this year.

According to Report's calculations based on data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, this was 12.3% lower in value terms and 32% lower in volume than in the same period of 2025.

Azerbaijan thus ranked third among Georgia's car export destinations.

In September alone, Azerbaijan imported 533 cars worth $21.13 million from Georgia. Compared with a year earlier, this represented a 46% increase in value and an 18.5% decline in volume.

In the first nine months of this year, Georgia exported 63,141 cars worth $1.529 billion to foreign markets, down 24% in value and 23% in volume year-on-year.

During the reporting period, Georgia supplied 16,473 cars worth $619.8 million to Kyrgyzstan, 21,036 cars worth $332.5 million to Kazakhstan, 7,380 cars worth $129.7 million to Iran, and 4,582 cars worth $83 million to Tajikistan.

In 2025, Georgia exported 111,265 cars worth $2.8 billion, of which 7,814 vehicles worth $213 million were supplied to Azerbaijan.