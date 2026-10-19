Uzbekistan, US sign 54 agreements worth $12 billion

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Uzbekistan and the United States have signed 54 agreements worth a total of $12 billion in trade, investment and technological cooperation.

According to Report, citing Uzbek media, the country's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said the agreements cover industry, transport and energy infrastructure, critical minerals, the financial sector, digital technologies, agriculture, healthcare and education.

In the transport sector, cooperation with GE Aerospace provides for the supply of engines for new aircraft operated by Uzbekistan Airways.

Wabtec will assist with the localization of production of railway equipment and spare parts.

Agreements with Franklin Templeton, Oppenheimer & Co., Citigroup and BlackRock are aimed at facilitating Uzbek companies' access to international capital markets, attracting institutional investors and financing infrastructure projects.

In the mining sector, agreements with ReElement Technologies, Traxys and Trafigura provide for the exploration and development of deposits, technological cooperation and the supply of mineral resources, as well as the development of Uzbekistan's capabilities in the field of critical minerals.

In addition, initiatives with Amazon Leo envisage the development of satellite communications, cooperation with GE HealthCare focuses on the introduction of modern medical technologies, while projects with Valmont Industries are aimed at improving agricultural efficiency.

According to the ministry, representatives of more than 400 companies took part in the business program, including more than 100 US companies, 100 companies from other Central Asian countries, and 200 Uzbek enterprises.