SOFAZ cuts bond investments by 17.1%

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As of January 1, 2026, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) had invested 35.281 billion manats ($20.75 billion) in bonds.

According to Report, citing the Fund's financial statements, this was 17.1% less than on January 1, 2025.

Over the year, SOFAZ's investments in equities increased 23.1% to 27.955 billion manats ($16.44 billion).

During the reporting period, the share of bond investments in the Oil Fund's assets fell from 41.5% to 28.1%, while the share of equity investments edged up from 22.1% to 22.2%.

SOFAZ was established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 1999.

The Fund's main objective is to ensure the accumulation and efficient management of revenues and other funds generated from the exploration and development of Azerbaijan's share of oil and gas resources, as well as from its own activities, in the interests of the country's present and future generations.